Easy peasy peas

Spring has sprung, believe it or not, and it is time to think about the gardening season ahead. Garden Expert Charlie Nardozzi appeared on "The :30" to talk about an early crop-- peas. Watch the video to see.

RECIPES:

Fresh Pea and Mint Soup from myrecipes.com

Ingredients:

2 teaspoon butter

1 cup coarsely cut green onions

4 cups shelled peas

3 cups chicken or veggie broth

2 cups water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black ground

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons sliced mint leaves

Instructions:

Melt butter in saucepan and cook onions for 3 minutes. Add peas, broth, water and bring to boil. Simmer for 10 minutes until peas are soft. Remove from heat and let stand 15 minutes. Stir in juice, salt and pepper. Add to blender.

Add mint leaves and olive oil and serve warm or at room temperature.

Pea Shoot Salad from myrecipes.com

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves

3 tablespoons dark sesame oil

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon grated garlic

8 cups pea shoots

1 1/2 cups thinly slice cucumber

1 cup thinly sliced radish

1/2 cup thinly sliced toasted almonds

Instructions: