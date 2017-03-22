Crews put out massive fire at Cadyville furniture store

Firefighters battled a massive blaze in Northern New York Wednesday night.

Officials say the furniture shop that caught fire was destroyed.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. It took three hours and 50 firefighters from multiple local departments to completely put out the blaze.

Customers say they noticed the Wood Grain store has recently been put up for sale and was empty earlier Wednesday.

WCAX News talked to Cadyville's assistant fire chief and a man who has been coming to the store for thirty years.

"It was nice, very nice. Everything was made right there," said Robert Colby, Ellenburg Depot. ”I loved looking at the stuff. Sad. Breaks my heart to see it go."

Reporter Priscilla Liguori: Where does it look like the fire started?

Assistant Chief John Downey, Cadyville Fire Department: I don't know at this time.

Liguori: How much of the buildings destroyed?

Downey: It's a total loss.

The Wood Grain's website says it was a family-owned business selling custom furniture since 1974.

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time and no one got hurt. Investigators say it’s still too early to tell the cause of the fire.