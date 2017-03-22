Quantcast

Williston police search for stolen camper

WILLISTON, Vt. -

Williston police want your help finding a stolen camper. 

Investigators say the 26-foot camper was hooked up and hauled away from Boyer Circle. 

The camper is white with a green accent line. The truck may be a gray or dark-colored Chevrolet or Ford pickup.

