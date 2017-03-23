Location found for replacing contaminated Pownal well

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - At least one location has been found for replacing a contaminated well in Pownal, Vermont.
The Bennington Banner reports the site, one of three visited during a preliminary inspection last week, is north of the former Green Mountain Race Trace well and south of the current district well head.
The well would replace the Pownal Fire District 2 well. PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, was detected in the water system's well a year ago, prompting installation of a filter system to lower the contamination level and a search for an alternative water source.
A test well will be drilled in a month or two to sample the water quality.
PFOA was used in coatings, such as Teflon, and in a range of consumer products over several decades.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
