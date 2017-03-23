Vermont Council on the Arts chief leaving after 20 years

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The executive director of the Vermont Arts Council is stepping down after 20 years on the job.

The nonprofit state arts agency says Alex Aldrich will leave his post on April 14.

Aldrich says that working to preserve and advance the arts in Vermont for two decades has been exhilarating, challenging and fulfilling, but he's going to turn his focus to his family's real estate business.

The board of trustees has hired Teri Bordenave to serve as interim executive director while a national search is conducted for a new executive director.

The council says it works to increase public awareness of the positive role artists and arts organizations play in communities and to maximize opportunities for everyone to experience the arts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.