Man accepts plea deal in drug trafficking case in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A man faces up to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin in Vermont.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Corey Carter accepted a plea deal this week in Rutland.

The 32-year-old Carter, who lived in New York City at the time of his indictment last May, was accused of trafficking heroin in Rutland.

Court documents say authorities had gotten a confession from Carter by telling him they'd consider releasing him and installing him as the region's leading drug dealer for six months.

The defense unsuccessfully tried to have the confession thrown out, arguing that falsely promising freedom and support in a drug enterprise violated Carter's rights.

Carter remains jailed.

His sentencing hearing is set for July.

