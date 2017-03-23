Dartmouth sells land to be added to Appalachian Trail

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Farmland once owned by Dartmouth College is being added to the Appalachian Trail.

The Trust for Public Land recently purchased the 175-acre property known as Hudson Farm from the college and then immediately conveyed it to the National Park Service to be added to the 2,200-mile trail that runs from Maine to Georgia.

The sale will make the property accessible for running, walking and snowshoeing while protecting sensitive wildlife habitat and water quality in Hanover.

J.T. Horn, the senior project manager for the Trust for Public Land, says the property includes beautiful fields and open views that will now be protected from residential and commercial development.

The trust paid $1.84 million for the land with funding from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and private donations.

