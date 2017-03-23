Northern NY sheriffs dispute Homeland Security report

MALONE, N.Y. (AP) - A U.S. Department of Homeland Security report identifies Franklin and St. Lawrence counties in northern New York as places that refuse to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that federal officials say the counties either are routinely failing to comply with detaining deportable aliens or enacting policies that limit cooperation with immigration officials.

This lumps the two counties with "sanctuary cities" that protect immigrants who lack legal documents by not helping the federal government enforce immigration law.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Kevin Wells says the report is based on old information and isn't factual.

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill says area law enforcement is simply following the law in releasing detained people after 48 hours or face the possibility of a lawsuit.

