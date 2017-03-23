Scott makes his pick for Vt. Supreme Court justice

There's a new pick for Vermont's highest court.

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, has selected his nomination to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice John Dooley.

Pending confirmation from the state Senate, soon to be Justice Karen Carroll will be appointed April 1.

And when she takes her seat, she'll also be making state history.

"Judge Carroll comes with a high reputation in the criminal docket," said Daniel Richardson, Vermont Bar Foundation president.

Carroll of Vernon was picked by Governor Scott among eight candidates. She most recently served as a superior court judge for 17 years primarily covering criminal cases.

"She was a deputy state's attorney in Windham County. She was an assistant attorney general and worked on the southern Vermont drug task for a number of years before she went onto the bench," said Richardson.

Richardson says Carroll likes to listen on the bench and will bring something other sitting justices lack, extensive prosecutorial experience.

"Her reputation in the southern part of the state I think is as a fair and good judge," said Richardson.

Although perhaps not a large factor at the state court level, Richardson says Carroll doesn't wear politics on her sleeve.

"I understand she can be a little bit more on the conservative side, but I don't think you'll necessarily see that playing out in the same way you would on the national level," said Richardson.

Carroll's appointment also makes Vermont history. For the first time, a majority of the state Supreme Court seats will be held by women.

"Not a gender balance at all. Just the personalities. And i think the personality of Karen lends itself well to the court," said Scott.

Scott says Carroll's background, knowledge and Vermont upbringing impacted his selection decision.



Factors that could influence Carroll's take on big issues that could soon be in front of her like immigration and the environment.

"You're going to see more and more state action, and that certainly is coming up. And I don't know how Judge Carroll as Justice Carroll is going to affect that," said Richardson.

In her role on the Supreme Court, Carroll will hear appeals and manage the court administration.

Our legal analyst says the latter is where Carroll could really make a big impact in the long term in terms of the court's operations across the state.