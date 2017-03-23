Schumer warns Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch

Confirmation hearings continue for President Trump's pick to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thursday, witnesses from the American Bar Association were sworn in to testify.

It's the fourth day of hearings for Neil Gorsuch, who has been tapped to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Under questioning, Gorsuch said he would maintain independence from the president.

But the Senate's top Democrat, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, is now officially on the record opposing Gorsuch.

"Judge Gorsuch was unable to sufficiently convince me that he would be an independent check on a president who has shown almost no restraint from executive overreach. Second, he was unable to convince me that he would be a mainstream justice who could rule free from the biases of politics and ideology," said Schumer, D-New York.

Schumer also blasted Gorsuch for refusing to answer questions during the hearings this week. Schumer says he would lead a filibuster against Gorsuch.