Quantcast

Vt. woman arrested in NH on drug charges - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. woman arrested in NH on drug charges

Posted: Updated:
Patricia McCarthy Patricia McCarthy
LEBANON, N.H. -

A Vermont woman out on bail for drug charges in Vermont has been arrested in New Hampshire for drug possession.

Lebanon police say they were checking on a suspicious vehicle in the Miracle Mile Plaza Wednesday night and they found Patricia McCarthy, 52, of Windsor. They say McCarthy had methamphetamine and buprenorphine with her.

McCarthy is due in court Thursday in New Hampshire.

Police say she was picked up in Vermont March 17 for cocaine possession.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.