New details on massive Vt. data breach

Janis Boossarangsi is unemployed and looking for work.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Any luck?

Janis Boossarangsi: No.

Kyle Midura: But you're still trying?

Janis Boossarangsi: I'm picky.

But when we ran into her in downtown Burlington Thursday, she had no idea the state site she's been using to look for work may have exposed her personal data to criminals.

"Social Security number and all kinds of things that you put out there that you just want to keep private and it's a little upsetting," Boossarangsi said.

Most of those who file for unemployment benefits are required to use Vermont Job Link and plenty of other job seekers do, as well.

Gov. Phil Scott says state leaders initially thought hackers only had the opportunity to snatch one year's worth of account data. Turns out the culprits could have their hands on 14 years' worth.

"This is appalling and I know this will be incredibly burdensome to the tens of thousands of Vermonters who are impacted," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says he's disappointed by how long it took the third-party contractor that runs the site to notify them of the breach and its possible extent.

The FBI, Vermont attorney general and state staff are all looking into the case. The governor says they don't know who orchestrated the attack or how many are at risk but it's clear the state must do more to protect itself.

"Digital threats can come from anywhere," Scott said. "The state of Vermont has significant work to do to improve our cybersecurity."

"Unfortunately, it's getting more and more common to see these," said Jonathan Rajewski, a cybersecurity expert at Champlain College.

Rajewski says the scale of this possible breach is unusual. He says personal data can be sold raw on the black market or combed through for wealthy targets or insider information into the government and business. Rajewski says while Vermont didn't run the site, it's responsible for making sure it's secure.

"The fact that they caught this within 30 days is pretty good but still it shouldn't have happened in the first place," Rajewski said. "It's sad that all those people could potentially have their identities stolen."

The governor asks that you call his office or the attorney general if you used the Job Link website and notice unusual credit activity. So far they've received no reports.

There's not yet a way to know for sure whether your information was affected. The America's Job Link Alliance has set up a hotline so users can determine exactly how at risk they are. That number is 1-844-469-3939. The line will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for 15 business days.

The Kansas-based America's Job Link Alliance also operates jobs software for Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine and Oklahoma. Records in those states also were compromised.

Useful links for Job Link users:

The Vermont Human Resources Department posted information about the situation on its website Thursday afternoon. Click here to see that.

Vermont AG identity theft hotline -- https://www.uvm.edu/consumer/?Page=idtheft.html

The state recommends monitoring credit reports with the major credit reporting agencies listed below:

Equifax - 1-800-685-1111 - www.equifax.com

P.O. Box 740241

Atlanta, GA 30374-0241

Experian - 1-888-397-3742 - www.experian.com

P.O. Box 2104

Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion - 1-800-916-8800 - www.transunion.com

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19022

