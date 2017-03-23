McAllister allowed to withdraw sex assault plea

A former Franklin County state senator accused of sexual assault has been allowed to withdraw his plea.

Norm McAllister had pleaded no contest to the charges that have been hanging over his head since May 2015, but then changed his mind. He claimed his previous lawyers pushed him into a plea deal he didn't fully understand. His former attorneys denied that and pointed to a 34-minute-long phone call between McAllister and one of his accusers that they called "devastating."

