Vt. man arrested on drug charges in 2 states

BERNARDSTON, Mass. -

Two drug arrests in two states all within six days. Now, Travis Pelletier, 27, of Island Pond, faces drug charges in Vermont and Massachusetts after allegedly telling troopers in both states he was heading to Connecticut to buy heroin.

Vermont State Police busted Pelletier first in Hartford. On March 16, they stopped a car he was in and seized more than 1,400 bags of heroin. He was arraigned and released.

Five days later, Massachusetts State Police in Bernardston busted him again and found more heroin-- 601 packets. His bail was set at $10,000.

