Quantcast

NH Democrats file ethics complaint over Sununu's skiing tweet - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NH Democrats file ethics complaint over Sununu's skiing tweet

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Democratic Party is accusing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of improperly promoting his family business by tweeting about the Waterville Valley ski resort from his official account.

A group of investors led by the Sununu family purchased the ski area in 2010. Sununu resigned as CEO in December, but relatives remain on the board of directors. On Saturday, the governor tweeted a picture of himself on the slopes, saying it was great to be back at Waterville and that he was "enjoying the best snow NH has to offer."

Democrats filed a complaint Wednesday with the Executive Branch Ethics Committee arguing Sununu violated rules against using his position to secure advantages for himself or others.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.