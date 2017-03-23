Financial relief bill to NH dairy farmers survives challenge

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An effort to provide financial relief to New Hampshire's dairy farmers strained by last year's drought has survived a challenge in the House.

Legislators voted Thursday to adopt a committee recommendation of up to $2 million for dairy farmers to be distributed through a formula based on feed loss. The measure, with an amendment from Republican Rep. Neal Kurk, of Weare, allowing farmers to choose whether 2014 or 2015 was their worst year, now heads back to the Senate, where the bill originated.

Some legislators spoke out against the bill, which originated in the Senate, describing it as a bailout. They asked why dairy farmers would get treatment over others that have dealt with drought issues, such as peach tree and Christmas tree farms. Bill supporters said it was disaster relief for the farmers, who suffered unprecedented losses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.