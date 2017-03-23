Young Upper Valley engineers among the best in New England

A van and motorcycle collided in Georgia. It happened on Route 7 near the Interstate 89 on ramp Saturday.
A hiker was rescued off Smugglers' Notch Saturday afternoon.
A Vergennes farmer living illegally in Vermont faces deportation for the second time.
A walk Saturday in Newport aimed at raising awareness about the opiate epidemic and breaking the stigma surrounding it.
In New York state government news, several high-profile measures that failed to pass before the New York Legislature wrapped up its annual session are bound to return next year.
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has given permission for a 192-mile high-voltage transmission line to cross 61 parcels, finding it would be safe and wouldn't infringe on the public's use.
A multi-year outdoor recreation campaign is underway in New York.
The Canadian city passed a bill banning pit-bull like dogs.
