Young Upper Valley engineers among the best in New England

A student-made robot rips through the hallway of the Hartford Area Career Technical Center. It was built by the Grasshoppers, the name for the Upper Valley's FIRST Robotics Competition team. The high school kids join forces from several area schools.

"I wanted to learn how to program and this is arguably the best way to do that. And I loved it so I kept doing it ever since," said Spencer Rugg, a senior at Hartford High School.

"It is very competitive and I thought it was going to be kind of geeky and not a lot of fun, but when we went to the competitions it kind of showed how much it actually is," said Emma Grodan, a senior at Mascoma High School.

FIRST Robotics is an international organization with thousands of teams across the globe. The kids build, program and ultimately compete with the robots at a series of events. Mentors and volunteers help facilitate things and area sponsors provide funding.

"We let the students and encourage the students to take on as much of the effort of designing and building programming and driving the robot as they can possibly stand," Head Coach James Cole-Henry said.

Recently, the Grasshoppers, in an alliance with two other New England teams, took the top prize at a Greater Boston District Event. You win by scoring points by throwing balls called fuel, picking up and placing gears, and making the robot climb.

"It was real exciting," Grodan said. "We were all jumping around and one of the other senior players that was a human player on our alliance bear-hugged me."

The kids each have a different role. Raymond Gonzalez, a junior at Mascoma High School, is the driver.

"People kind of make fun of me when I screw up but it is OK because I try not to screw up," Gonzalez said.

Problem-solving is one of the many skills they are learning. But make no mistake, this is not child's play.

"They are solving real-world motion and machine integration problems as high school students and that is stuff that I don't even know how to do," Cole-Henry said.

And more young women are getting into the game. Coaches say women make up only 14 percent engineers in the workforce, but on this team, there are just as many women as men.

"As time goes on there are a lot more people who are interested in science who are women, but I think this definitely helps," Grodan said.

And winning helps. They also picked up the Excellence in Engineering Award at the last event. The Grasshoppers are currently ranked second out of 194 teams in New England.

"Yeah, there are some tough teams and it is pretty satisfying to beat some of the tougher teams," Gonzalez said.

The students have already qualified for the district championships. If they do well there, they are off to the worlds. But these kids have already proven they are excellent in engineering.