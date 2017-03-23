South Burlington police search for credit card fraud suspects

A Vergennes farmer living illegally in Vermont faces deportation for the second time.
A walk Saturday in Newport aimed at raising awareness about the opiate epidemic and breaking the stigma surrounding it.
In New York state government news, several high-profile measures that failed to pass before the New York Legislature wrapped up its annual session are bound to return next year.
The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has given permission for a 192-mile high-voltage transmission line to cross 61 parcels, finding it would be safe and wouldn't infringe on the public's use.
A multi-year outdoor recreation campaign is underway in New York.
The Canadian city passed a bill banning pit-bull like dogs.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid heads to a berry farm to pick his own strawberries for this Destination Recreation.
Mister Sister is now the Bridge Club. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the new gay bar in Winooski. The name "Mister Sister" sparked backlash and outrage when some argued that name offended transgender people.
