South Burlington police search for credit card fraud suspects

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

South Burlington police are asking for the public's help identifying a pair of fraud suspects.

Police say the two used a credit card that did not belong to them to purchase hundreds of dollars of beauty products. It happened at the Sephora in J.C. Penney in South Burlington March 4.

If you recognize either of the suspects contact the police.

