Vt. smoking age bill burns out in Senate

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A bill to increase the smoking age burned out on the floor of the Vermont Senate.

Wednesday, WCAX News reported it would be a tight vote. Thursday, senators voted 15-13 to effectively snuff out the bill.

Proponents argued it would cut health costs, keep tobacco further out of reach of those already underage and ultimately cut addiction rates. But opponents worried about lost tax revenue and that the state's role is not to force Vermonters to make good health decisions.

