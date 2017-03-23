Emotional abuse and opioids

New clues from the University of Vermont could help put a dent in the opiate crisis around our region.

UVM researchers say they've found a link between childhood trauma and opioid abuse.

The team looked at 84 people with a history of opioid problems who also suffered some kind of trauma in life. They say they found that people who had been emotionally abused as children had a much greater chance of developing a drug problem than those who had been physically or sexually assaulted. They say folks looking to tackle the opiate crisis need to focus on a treating multiple issues at the same time.

"I would recommend treating co-occurring conditions, what that means is making sure people get some mental health counseling in addition to working through their substance related problems," said Matthew Price, researcher.

Price says that mental health problems and PTSD were more common issues for folks dealing with emotional abuse than those dealing with sexual or physical abuse and that drugs were often part of their coping strategy.