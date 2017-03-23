Vote on GOP health care plan postponed

Thursday was supposed to be the day the House voted on the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, but Republicans are still hunting for votes so it's not going to happen. President Trump is working to persuade conservatives and the House speaker is trying to keep moderate Republicans from jumping ship. Democrats are referencing the nonpartisan congressional budget office report which estimates 24 million Americans will lose coverage over the next decade under the GOP plan.

"What you have is not a health care bill. You have a tax cut bill masquerading as a health care bill. And your hesitation is the collateral damage that you're going to do to the people who voted for you will become clear," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

Without any support from Democrats, the House GOP leadership can only afford so many Republican defections. They postponed a morning meeting and media briefing for more negotiating.