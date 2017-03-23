Quantcast

Rutland man sentenced for child sex convictions

RUTLAND, Vt. -

A Rutland man will spend 22 years to life in prison for sexual assault and child pornography convictions.

The charges stem from a 2014 investigation that found child pornography on Stuart Lizotte's computer, including videos of him sexually assaulting two young children. Police were able to identify the children and confirmed that Lizotte was the person who assaulted them.

He was sentenced Tuesday in Rutland.

