Vermont lawmakers closing in on balanced budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers on the House Committee on Appropriations say they are closing in on a balanced state budget, which just last week was short $18 million.

After a rough week where House Democrats and Republican Gov. Phil Scott accused each other of presenting unusable ideas to close the gap, the conflict appeared to be dissipating Thursday. The committee narrowed the gap to $6 million without adding new taxes or fees, which would likely draw a veto from Scott.

Appropriations chair Kitty Toll, a Democrat, said the 11-person committee will now delve into the Agency of Human Services budget for more cuts.

Toll said the committee has to finish the budget by Friday. It will then be reviewed by analysts and will go to the House floor by next Friday.

