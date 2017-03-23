Students make advances in artificial blood

There is promising new research that could help the supply of blood.

Students at the Milwaukee School of Engineering say they are able to create blood cells that are the exact size and shape of normal blood cells. And the blood cells are a universal blood type that can be used by anyone, including those with religious restrictions. Students also say there is a longer shelf life, which means supplies can be available during shortages and in emergency situations.

They're working on getting a patent but that's likely still a few years away.