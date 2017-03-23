Police make arrest in Highgate armed robbery

Quantcast

HIGHGATE, Vt. -

There was an arrest in an armed robbery in Highgate.

Police say Dominic Tardif was behind the stickup at the Village Market back in January.

They say they've been collecting information for the past two months leading them to the 30-year-old Highgate resident.

He was in court Thursday and released on conditions.

