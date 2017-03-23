Quantcast

Turkey smashes through driver's windshield

LONDONDERRY, N.H. -

A turkey smashed through a driver's windshield Tuesday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries after a 19-pound turkey crashed through his windshield on Interstate 93. The adult turkey ended up in the cab of the trailer in Londonderry. The turkey had been trying to fly across the highway. The bird did not survive. 

