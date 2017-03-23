Suspect in Burlington beating death takes plea deal

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A woman accused in the beating death of a transgender man at a Burlington homeless camp will take a plea deal.

Allison Gee, 26, was one of five suspects accused in the death of Amos Beede last May.

The Chittenden County State's Attorney confirmed Gee will take a plea deal on Monday to an aggravated assault charge. She had been charged with second-degree murder.

Under the deal, Gee would serve five years in prison and up to 10 more if she violates her probation.

She will also have to cooperate in the cases against the other remaining suspects.

