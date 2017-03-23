What you need to know about the massive Vt. data breach

Forensic experts and the FBI are still working to unravel a massive data breach that could impact as many as one-third of all Vermonters.

Job Link Vermont is a third-party vendor used by the state, as well as private and nonprofit employers. Users need to register to see jobs. The Labor Department also requires almost everyone who receives unemployment benefits to use the service.

The state says hackers broke into Job Link in late February-early March, accessing data dating back to 2003 belonging to 182,000 people.

How could this happen? Eric Hart is a cybersecurity expert with NPI Technology Management. He appeared on "The :30" to give us some insight.

Useful links for Job Link users:

The America's Job Link Alliance has set up a hotline so users can determine exactly how at risk they are. That number is 1-844-469-3939. The line will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for 15 business days.

The Vermont Human Resources Department posted information about the situation on its website Thursday afternoon. Click here to see that.

Vermont AG identity theft hotline -- https://www.uvm.edu/consumer/?Page=idtheft.html

The state recommends monitoring credit reports with the major credit reporting agencies listed below:

Equifax - 1-800-685-1111 - www.equifax.com

P.O. Box 740241

Atlanta, GA 30374-0241

Experian - 1-888-397-3742 - www.experian.com

P.O. Box 2104

Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion - 1-800-916-8800 - www.transunion.com

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19022

