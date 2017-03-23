Complaints of mice at Rutland McDonald's prompts investigation

The Vermont Health Department is investigating a Rutland fast food restaurant after they got a complaint about vermin.

A customer reached out to WCAX after spotting a mouse in the McDonald's on South Main in Rutland. A picture shows a mouse in the fast food restaurant's lobby.

"I come here about 3 times a week," said Richard Brayle.

Brayle has been going to the location for years and says he's never spotted any rodents.

"It's still not going to stop me from going in there," said Brayle.

Health officials say they're currently looking into the complaint. They say they respond regularly to complaints involving food establishments and that pests are often the issue. And this restaurant has not been a problem spot.

The Vermont Department of Health said that the location received a score of 96 out of 100 during last year's inspection.

A spokeswoman for the company gave us a statement saying:

"We are working hard to resolve the issue and that this is certainly not a case of infestation."

Brayle says he thinks the restaurant is just fine.

"It's clean and people are friendly," said Brayle.

The Vermont Health Department couldn't tell us if they found any mice at the location because the investigation is still ongoing.