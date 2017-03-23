Can sexual assaults be prevented in downtown Burlington?

There's a new push to take on sexual assault in the Queen City. It's a proposal that would require Burlington bars and restaurants to get on board.

A new initiative aims to train nightlife workers to know when and how to intervene in dangerous situations. The goal is to prevent sexual assaults in our community and the proposal would affect all the bars in downtown Burlington.

"To introduce to the city's licensing process, which includes liquor licensing as well as entertainment permits, an aspect of bystander training," said Adam Roof, I-Burlington City Council.

Roof is proposing a pilot program to educate nightlife workers on signs that a guest may be in danger of sexual assault.

"I want to empower all of our service industry staff to have the knowledge and confidence to intervene in a situation that they think is iffy," Roof said.

The training would teach service employees when they should take indirect action, like calling authorities. It would also give suggestions for ways to directly intervene, like asking a customer if they need a cab.

"That usually means some sort of interference that you're running to create some social or physical space," Roof said.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives. The organization also says the majority of sexual assaults do not get reported. The Burlington Police Department says that in the past year, there were 21 confirmed sexual assault offenses.

"It is probably the number one underreported crime. Our statistics have shown a small uptake in the last 12 months as it relates to reporting sexual assaults," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Burke says sexual assault awareness is valuable for a city with vibrant nightlife.

"It also puts a potential offender on notice that the situation has been recognized," Burke said.

If the pilot program is successful, Roof says the City Council would need to decide whether to make it permanent. Also up in the air is who would pay for the training the city or the bars.

Christopher Maloney is a bartender at Hen of the Wood. He says he feels responsible for the safety of fellow employees and customers.

"The decision to interact with them and to act on something that we see, can be a little bit, well, intimidating honestly," Maloney said.

Maloney tells us he would be open to bystander training. He thinks having tools to distinguish and react to suspicious behavior would be helpful.

"Having some sort of education on that can't hurt. That would be something that would empower us to make better decisions and hopefully have a safer community," Maloney said.

Roof is now developing the pilot program with local sexual violence prevention experts. He says he will soon bring a proposed budget to the Board of Finance asking for $10,000 from the city councilor initiative fund.

"I think that local communities now more than ever really need to be stepping up and having these conversations and taking preventative action," Roof said.

This initiative comes just in time for April, which is sexual assault awareness month. Roof says that if his proposal gets approved, he'd like to have the pilot program begin by the end of the summer.