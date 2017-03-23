Annual Burlington sleep out draws hundreds

More than 100 people were sleeping outside by choice Thursday night. It's all to show solidarity for youth facing homelessness.

Spectrum Youth and Family Services sixth sleep out is raising money for homeless and at-risk youth. About 100 businesses and community leaders slept outside the Unitarian Church in Burlington.

Over the next two weekends, more than 300 students across Chittenden County will spend a night outside, too. According to Spectrum, about 1,000 children and young adults face homelessness in Vermont each year.

"I've been close to what some of these kids have experienced. You don't always know who's really out there for you and that should never be a question," said Ilka Pritchard of Burlington.

"It's like solidarity. I know that people go through this, so heck, I could do it for one night and I'm pretty psyched to raise money for spectrum," said Katharine Monstream of Burlington.

Spectrum says the event is expected to raise more than $265,000 for the cause.