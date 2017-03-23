Quantcast

Police: Child sex predator strikes again

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

He is a convicted child predator and police say he has has a new victim.

Paul Martell, 52, of Colchester, was put behind bars Thursday night.

Martell is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Investigators say the abuse started late last year and that Martell admitted to it Thursday.

He is due in court Friday.

The registered sex offender was convicted on two counts of sexual assault on a child back in 2003.

