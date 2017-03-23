Becker says no to Duquesne

Thursday, March 23rd

Scratch one potential landing spot for UVM men's basketball coach John Becker off the list. Becker has turned down the vacant head coaching position at Dusquene.

The news first reported Thursday morning by ESPN and later confirmed by Channel Three Sports.

Dusquene finished last this past season in the 14-team Atlantic-10 Conference and fired head coach Jim Ferry on Monday after five seasons.

At his end of season press conference Wednesday, coach Becker acknowledged that there had been contact from other schools about openings, but none that he would describe as serious. Becker has four years left on his contract at Vermont and said it was his, and his family's, desire to stay at UVM.