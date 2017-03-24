NCAA player with Vermont ties

A win Thursday against Arizona put an Xavier player one step further in the NCAA tournament. And it turns out, he honed his skills on the court right here in Vermont.

Tucked away in the woods of Saxtons River is the Vermont Academy, a prep school many may not have heard of. But the school wishes you had. The Vermont Academy isn't necessarily known for its rich basketball history. But that all changed in 2015 when big man Tyrique Jones came to campus. As a senior, Jones helped lead the school last year to its first-ever New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championship.

Jones is one of five former Vermont Academy players in this year's March Madness. He plays for Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jones' Vermont Academy athletic director and old roommate have been cheering him on dunk after dunk. Tinga Adiang was part of the 2016 Vermont Academy championship team and was Jones' roommate, senior year.

"I want him to do really well. I'm watching the games, he's at the free-throw line," Adiang said. "I'm like, come on, Ty!"

Adiang says they still keep in touch and attributes their bond to the Vermont Academy, something Jones agrees with.

"They helped me to get to where I am today," Jones said. "If it wasn't for Vermont, I don't think I would be here."

Jones is particularly grateful to Coach Alex Popp.

"The relationship I have with him is the motivator," Popp said. "The whole community is behind him."

The other Vermont Academy graduates in the tournament played for Winthrop, the University of Miami, the University of California-Davis and Wake Forest. You can watch Tyrique Jones and Xavier University play next Saturday night.