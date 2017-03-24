NCAA player with Vermont ties

One person was hospitalized after a van collided with a motorcycle in Georgia Saturday.
Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boast the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year.
Rowing is thought of as a relatively quiet, benign sport. But some owners of lakeside vacation homes in Vermont say too much of it by a renowned sculling camp is preventing them from enjoying the waterway they share.
The legislative session in Albany is over, and lawmakers are touting accomplishments regarding college affordability and juvenile justice.
Nick and Ike are in the kitchen sharing a strawberry recipe
Officers tried to stop the car, but ended up on a car chase.
Kids in Vermont 18 and under are eligable for free meals in the summer
A 14-year-old girl was riding the 'Sky Ride' Friday night, when she fell about 25 feet to the ground.
