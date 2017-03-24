Quantcast

Police looking for woman involved in bus fight - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police looking for woman involved in bus fight

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance photo Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo Surveillance photo
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

South Burlington police are trying to identify a woman who they say was involved in a fight on a bus.

Police say the fight started at the University Mall Wednesday between two people getting off a bus.

They released surveillance photos of a woman they suspect was involved.

If you know who she is, call police in South Burlington at 802-846-4844.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.