Vt. woman charged in drug operation won't serve jail time

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman who prosecutors say ran an illegal drug operation with her husband won't serve jail time after pleading guilty to two felony charges.

The Bennington Banner reports that Rachel Briggs was given a five-year deferred sentence this week under a plea deal with prosecutors. The 44-year-old Briggs pleaded guilty in Bennington to the sale of one pound or more of marijuana and the manufacture/cultivation of a regulated drug.

Prosecutors say authorities searched a Bennington home last fall and seized marijuana, prescription pills, firearms, marijuana edibles and a concentrated form of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Prosecutors say they believe the operation belonged to Briggs' husband, Devin Briggs. He pleaded not guilty to drug charges in September.

