Ride-hailing service Lyft could be coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Ride-hailing service Lyft could be coming to Vermont's largest city.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the Burlington City Council will be asked Monday to approve a formal agreement between Lyft and the city that outlines the city's vehicle-for-hire audit procedures.

Uber currently operates in Burlington. Last year, the city reached an agreement that allows investigators to randomly audit drivers for ride-hailing giant Uber twice a year.

