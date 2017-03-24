Vermont environmental summit draws Obama climate chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama's top climate official has told a group of Vermont environmentalists to keep their voices raised and combat hard-line opposition to environmental issues from Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

Todd Stern, the chief architect of Obama's climate change strategy, said at the Leahy Center Environmental Summit on Friday that the progress made under Obama would be devastating to reverse. Stern was the lead U.S. negotiator of the Paris Climate Agreement, which brought the vast majority of nations to an agreement to limit global temperature rise.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, whom the summit is named for, introduced Stern to a standing ovation. Leahy told reporters that Trump's budget proposal, which includes deep cuts to environmental programs, will not pass Congress.

