NH school board member resigns, husband faces charges

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) - A school board member in Sunapee, New Hampshire, has resigned after her husband was charged with tampering with an email from another candidate shortly before last year's election.

The Sunapee School Board accepted Heather Furlong's resignation on Thursday and discussed plans for replacing her.

Her husband, 39-year-old Joseph Furlong, and 36-year-old Adam Gaw were arrested last week. They are accused of intercepting, altering, and then sending to town residents a private email originally sent by school board candidate Janice Bettencourt, possibly swaying the 2016 school election results. Heather Furlong and another candidate won that year.

Heather Furlong does not face any charges.

