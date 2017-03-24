NH man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire driver who was injured in a crash that killed a passenger last fall has been arrested on negligent homicide and drunken driving charges.

Police say the car driven by 26-year-old Nathan Mills, of Stewartstown, left a road and struck some trees in Colebrook last October. The passenger, 31-year-old Jonathan Flanders, of Stewartstown, died at the scene. Mills was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Mills was arrested Thursday, released on bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. A message was left at a phone number.

