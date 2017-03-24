Shaheen: US needs strategy to counter Russian influence

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says a bolder, more aggressive strategy is needed to counter Russia's efforts to undermine democracy in the United States and western Europe.

Shaheen on Friday addressed a foreign policy forum at the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, meeting at Southern New Hampshire University.

Shaheen, a Democrat, says the U.S. must recognize that the architecture of alliances that's been at the heart of America's national security for more than seven decades is at risk due to Russian aggression.

Shaheen is part of a group of senators that introduced legislation imposing tougher sanctions on Russia. She also says an independent, nonpartisan investigation of Russia's intervention in the U.S. presidential election is needed.

