2 NY troopers hurt in chase; Vt. man arrested

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say two New York state troopers have been injured in a multivehicle collision while chasing a suspect on an Adirondack road.

State police tell The Post-Star of Glens Falls that troopers were chasing a vehicle that had been reported stolen when they crashed around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 74 in the Essex County town of Schroon.

Officials tell WIRY Radio in Plattsburgh that 32-year-old Iliya Light, of North Hero, Vermont, crashed into two police cruisers. He was arrested minutes later. The charges against him include reckless endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property. He's being held in the county jail. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney.

Police say the troopers were treated for minor injuries.

