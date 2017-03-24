Community remembers slain Vt. school teacher

Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the murder of school teacher Melissa Jenkins.

Jenkins grew up in Danville and was a teacher in St. Johnsbury when she died.

Danville School is encouraging everyone to wear pink Friday and many people in St. Johnsbury will also be honoring her memory. Pink ribbons are also being handed out.

A Melissa Jenkins Scholarship honors her dedication and devotion to her students.

