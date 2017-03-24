Quantcast

Vt. woman charged with embezzlement, abuse - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. woman charged with embezzlement, abuse

Posted: Updated:
Melissa Gebo Melissa Gebo
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A St. Albans woman was in court Friday accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.

Melissa Gebo, 39, has been under investigation since last fall when police say the home health care worker was caught for submitting false time cards totaling more than $5,000.

During the investigation, police say they discovered she had stolen thousands of dollars using a credit card that wasn't hers.

She faces embezzlement and abuse charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.