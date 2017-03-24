Vt. man accused of charging troopers with bats

Senator Bernie Sanders is in the middle of a sharp debate this weekend on the impacts of the proposed Senate health care bill.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say seven of 16 elk that escaped from a preserve in Derby last week have returned home.
Lakes and rivers across the region have struggled with invasive plants and organisms that often get transported by boat. But some lake associations are going on the offensive.
A St. Johnsbury man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he pushed a pregnant woman down a flight of stairs.
Officials say the Vermont State Colleges System can boast the first balanced budget in several years for the 2018 fiscal year.
Researchers keeping track of loon populations in the Adirondacks are looking for help from volunteers.
A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville.
One person was hospitalized after a van collided with a motorcycle in Georgia Saturday.
