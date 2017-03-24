Vt. man accused of charging troopers with bats

Quantcast

DERBY, Vt. -

A Derby man faces a slew of charges after Vermont State Police say he aggressively charged them, swinging two metal baseball bats.

Police were called to a domestic altercation on Fish and Game Road in Derby Thursday morning. They say that's when Timothy Christopher, 19, went after them. Christopher was subdued and arrested.

Christopher was held on bail and is due in court Friday. He faces charges including assault and interfering with emergency services.

