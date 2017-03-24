Quantcast

Vt. lawmakers closer to balanced budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont lawmakers are inching closer to a balanced budget.

After a tense week of accusations from both sides saying the other wasn't presenting usable ideas to close the gap, House Democrats and Republican Gov. Phil Scott seem to be closer to a solution.

Right now, they're short about $6 million without adding new taxes or fees, which would have drawn a veto from the governor. That's down from an $18 million gap last week.

March 24 is the deadline for the budget proposal so it can go to the full House by March 31.

