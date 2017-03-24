Quantcast

Vermont Senate approves media protection bill - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont Senate approves media protection bill

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would provide robust protections for Vermont journalists.

The bill nullifies subpoenas used to force journalists to reveal confidential sources. It requires prosecutors to meet a high legal bar in order to force journalists to reveal nonconfidential information.

Some of the state's journalists have recently been called to court to testify on cases that they have covered, helping to spur consideration of the bill.

A group of Vermont journalists have taken on the role of lobbyists this session to support the bill.

Vermont is among about 10 states that lack laws that provide some legal protection to journalists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Vermont media shield law will go up for Senate vote

Vermont reporters may get subpoena protection under new bill

Does Vermont need a Media Shield Law?

Vt. lawmakers consider media shield law

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.