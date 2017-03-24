Vermont Senate approves media protection bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would provide robust protections for Vermont journalists.

The bill nullifies subpoenas used to force journalists to reveal confidential sources. It requires prosecutors to meet a high legal bar in order to force journalists to reveal nonconfidential information.

Some of the state's journalists have recently been called to court to testify on cases that they have covered, helping to spur consideration of the bill.

A group of Vermont journalists have taken on the role of lobbyists this session to support the bill.

Vermont is among about 10 states that lack laws that provide some legal protection to journalists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Vermont media shield law will go up for Senate vote

Vermont reporters may get subpoena protection under new bill

Does Vermont need a Media Shield Law?

Vt. lawmakers consider media shield law