UVM researchers look to revolutionize maple production

Most maple producers are constantly looking for ways to get the most out of their harvest. Research is underway to test some new technology that could revolutionize the process.

Vermont sugar makers got off to an early start. Thanks to Mother Nature, the sap was flowing in late February. One month later, it's a different story. The sugaring season has been put on hold by the cold.

But at the UVM Proctor Maple Research Center, the sugaring season is studied all year long.

"This is a new Hyperbrix evaporator that is used to make maple syrup from high-concentrate sap," said Tim Perkins, UVM Proctor Maple Research Center.

It's part of a $100,000 system made by Lapierre Equipment USA in Swanton. The company is partnering with the research facility to make maple processing more efficient.

"Lapierre has developed a system in the past few years, they tested it at some maple producers in Quebec last year, this is one of the first units in the United States," said Perkins.

It's called the Hyperbrix reverse osmosis and evaporator. Reverse osmosis or "RO" has been used by many sugar makers in Vermont for the past 20 years. It squeezes water from the sap, concentrating it to about 8 percent sugar. This new machine concentrates the sugar in the sap to 35 percent. So, instead of needing 40 gallons of sap to produce a gallon of syrup:

"We only need to boil about 2.2 gallons of concentrate to make a gallon of syrup compared with our previous RO system we would need to boil 8 to 9 so it's much faster much much more energy-efficient," said Perkins.

And it makes making syrup much less expensive. Traditionally it takes 4 gallons of oil to produce 1 gallon of maple syrup. Using this unit, Perkins says it takes 0.18 gallons of oil to produce that same gallon of maple syrup.

But does this process affect the taste of the syrup?

"Well, that's the important thing that we are looking at. So far the research that we have done on syrup made last year, it didn't impact the flavor at all. The evaporator is designed so that there is just enough caramelization that happens within the process to make very good-tasting syrup," said Perkins.

Perkins says the goal is to teach producers how to get the most sap possible from their trees to help them be more profitable.