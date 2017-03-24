Could a coffee shop save your life during cardiac arrest?

Researchers have come up with a list of ideal locations to place lifesaving defibrillators.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for people over the age of 40. If the heart stops and no help is available, people can die within minutes. But more than 11 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest could be saved if there were more access to defibrillators.

Now, researchers in Canada have come up with a list of businesses that could play a big role in reducing deaths if they had defibrillators in them. The two spots topping the list: coffee shops and ATMs. The study found most people can't tell you where the nearest defibrillator is but they can point you to the nearest coffee shop or ATM and those are usually open later.

But the cost of placing all those defibrillators means it would likely be impossible to implement the idea.

The study was published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.