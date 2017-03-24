Vt. man charged with stealing from his mom

Quantcast

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police say a South Burlington man stole thousands of dollars from his elderly mother.

Investigators say Dale Irish, 44, racked up $10,000 on his 82-year-old mom's credit cards over six months, and then wrote four checks for another $1,600.

Irish was arrested Friday and charged with fraud.

